...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Boone, Madison and Platte.
* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and
exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
If fires develop, they will be difficult to control.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&