Amber Schwanebeck and Isaac Saldana
Courtesy photo

Norfolk High School has announced the 2022 Winter Royalty king and queen.

Amber Schwanebeck was nominated as the Winter Royalty queen. She is the daughter of Troy and Laura Schwanebeck. The king was Isaac Saldana. He is the son of Gaston and Perla Saldana.

The Winter Royalty dance was Jan. 22. Last year, the dance was canceled because of COVID-19.

