West Point native wins award

Leigh Jahnke of West Point is among 14 graduating seniors who have earned awards from the honors program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jahnke, a biological sciences and Spanish major, won the award for Outstanding Honors Program Student Advisory Board Member.
Students were recognized for outstanding leadership within one of the honors program's registered student organizations: Honors Ambassadors, Honors Program Student Advisory Board, Honors Peer Mentor Leaders and the Dr. Michael W. Combs Honors Scholars.