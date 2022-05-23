West Point native wins award

Leigh Jahnke of West Point is among 14 graduating seniors who have earned awards from the honors program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jahnke, a biological sciences and Spanish major, won the award for Outstanding Honors Program Student Advisory Board Member.

Students were recognized for outstanding leadership within one of the honors program's registered student organizations: Honors Ambassadors, Honors Program Student Advisory Board, Honors Peer Mentor Leaders and the Dr. Michael W. Combs Honors Scholars.

Morningside students, employees recognized

The annual Omicron Delta Kappa (ODK) honors convocation at Morningside University recognized students and employees for their academic, co-curricular, athletic and professional achievements.

SkillsUSA students earn medals

WAYNE — Wayne State College students earned 13 medals when the chapter competed at the 2022 SkillsUSA Nebraska State Leadership and Skills Conference competition in April at the state fairgrounds in Grand Island. Five WSC students qualified for the national SkillsUSA competition in June in Atlanta.