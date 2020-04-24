CURTIS — A challenge issued last fall to six students in a college welding lab scored an A+ for success.
“Study, practice your welds in the lab, and NCTA will provide the opportunity you need to try for a national certification,” Dan Stehlik told his advanced welding students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.
The two-year school in Curts is addressing national and state workforce shortages of skilled and certified welders.
“This was a special, diverse group of students,” Stehlik said. All six passed the industry standard on their first attempt at the hands-on welding test.
Stehlik said they earned certification by the American Welding Society for category D1.1 structural steel weld. Among them was Amanda Schmidt of Stanton, who earned high marks from Stehlik.
Last September, at Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island, Aggie students demonstrated virtual welding on simulators in a 53-foot “Careers in Welding” trailer. The AWS virtual classroom travels around the U.S., showcasing welding careers and enticing visitors to try out the training simulators.
As Schmidt demonstrated the simulator, Clancey Smith of Pleasanton narrated a video.
“It was a lot of fun and gave us a good idea of all the career possibilities in welding jobs,” Smith said.
Schmidt, the sole female in the class, said welding is a skill set she’ll rely on in teaching.
“I planned an emphasis in welding and ag mechanics so I can teach ag education at the high school level and lead an FFA program,” Schmidt said.
She completed her associate degree in December. As a transfer student in January to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Schmidt is now at home in Stanton, taking remote courses for her four-year degree through the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.