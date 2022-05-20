Hannah McGill of West Point and Brianna Parsons of Omaha have been named the Ron Holt Civic Engagement Award winners for the 2021-22 academic year.
The annual award, started by Ron Holt in 1989, recognizes graduating Wayne State College seniors who have served as exemplary role models and contributed to the service ethos of the college campus and community at large. The award includes a $500 gift, trophy and graduation recognition. This is the ninth annual presentation of the award.
“We each have unique knowledge, skills and abilities that can be used to help others,” Holt said. “Hannah and Brianna each exemplify civic engagement in their daily lives. Each of them has demonstrated outstanding actions to make the world a better place.”
The awards were presented to McGill and Parsons at a dinner last month. Shelby Hagerdon and Karly Smith, the 2021 recipients of the award, also were recognized at the dinner. The 2021 ceremony had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McGill, from West Point, graduated last weekend with a bachelor of science in industrial technology (drafting and design) and minors in mathematics and geospatial technology. Her honors project, “Flood Analysis along South Logan Creek in Wayne, Nebraska” involved various members of the community and was presented on campus and at a geography conference in La Vista.
Parsons, from Omaha graduated in December 2021 with a bachelor of arts in communication studies (organizational leadership and public relations) and a minor in promotion and media. Parsons created an online campaign called ResiliencyStrong to build a community for mental health warriors and allies.