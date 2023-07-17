WAYNE — Wayne State College’s music department celebrated student excellence with an honors recital featuring students who were recognized for outstanding progress in voice or instrument.
The spring 2023 honors recital featured Tresten Schwarz, vibraphone, Grand Island; Kelsy Moeller, flute, Iowa; Lauren Seger, piano, Riverdale; Jemell Jernagin, tuba, South Dakota.; Lane McRoberts, trumpet, Homer; and mezzo-sopranos Kora Keslin, McCook; Kelbi Smith, Iowa; and Eve Gilmore, Iowa. Shelly Armstrong, accompanist for the school of arts and humanities, provided piano accompaniment.
Morgan Czajkowski, Lincoln, was named outstanding freshman, and Keslin was named outstanding applied student.
Kelsie Hupp, Cedar Rapids, and Schwarz were both named outstanding music major.
The honors recital recognizes students demonstrating the highest performance level in selected voice or instrument. Faculty members nominate diligent students who have made significant progress based on private study lessons.