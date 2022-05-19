Wayne State has announced that 46 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for fall 2022.
Established in 1989 and successfully launching health care careers ever since, RHOP is a cooperative program between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center to meet the health care needs of rural communities, which make up a majority of Nebraska.
Students selected for the program come from rural Nebraska, know the unique needs of their community and are dedicated and passionate about their home state and its rural health care needs. RHOP represents that commitment and prepares students to return to rural Nebraska and care for its citizens.
“I’m excited to welcome this class of RHOP students,” said Ron Loggins, dean of the School of Science, Health and Criminal Justice at Wayne State. “Our RHOP scholars are among the most academically talented and dedicated students in Nebraska. Wayne State is proud to help prepare them for their careers in health care.”
RHOP’s benefits include a full-tuition scholarship at Wayne State and guaranteed admission to UNMC. RHOP participants pursue their studies at WSC and UNMC, with the amount of time at each institution determined by the program in which they are enrolled. Students who apply for the program must be a rural Nebraska resident.
RHOP participating fields include dental hygiene, dentistry, medical lab science, medicine, nursing, occupational therapy (new for fall 2022), pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.
Students selected for RHOP for fall 2022 are:
Dental hygiene — Drew Kratochvil of Seward.
Dentistry — Bryna Fanta of Creighton, Jacob Melliger of Columbus, Jordan Ondracek of North Bend, Cadyn Uttecht of Hartington.
Medical laboratory science — Madison Mandel of Snyder, Elizabeth Martinez of Wilber, Brooklyn Schuler of Gretna, Natalie Stallbaum of Ewing.
Medicine — Travis Byrd of North Bend, Sydney Escritt of Hebron, Mariah Hansen of Tilden, Cal Janke of Fremont, Shannon Kennicutt of Elwood, Saige Miserez of West Point, Ansley Noyes of Kearney, Maycee Zimmerer of Creighton.
Nursing — Courtney Brink of Wayne, Jordyn Coe of Crete, Angela Espinoza of South Sioux City-Raina Lade of Battle Creek, Lainey Meyer of Page, Emily Mlnarik of Neligh, Anna Tyler of Creighton, Lauryn Zessin of Wood River.
Occupational therapy — Olivia Dartman of Creighton, Ella Jaixen of Loup City, Shae Junck of Bellwood.
Pharmacy — Kayla Fischer of West Point, Avery Hermesch of Saint Libory, Megan Lukert of Hebron, Kenzie Mosel of Neligh, Macey Peterworth of Sutton, Vance Sayer of Schuyler, Ryland Stephens of Ashland.
Physical therapy — Amber Bockelman of Norfolk, Ashlynn Garcia of South Sioux City, Physician Assistant, Blaike Bryan of Osceola, Luke Polacek of Wahoo, Emma Wray of Blue Hill,Radiography, Leah Bloomquist of Wausa, Cassandra Granquist of Laurel.
Students selected from among current Wayne State students for the college’s new pre-occupational therapy track for RHOP are McKenna Leonard of Laurel, Austin Fernau of Carroll, Cheyney Loper of Callaway and Abbey Seevers of York.