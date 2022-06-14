WAYNE — Wayne State has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant, Scholarship in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Program (S-STEM), for $750,000 for a six-year period to strengthen and expand student-centered activities and infrastructure in STEM education.
More than $540,000 of the funds have been earmarked for scholarships for students in biology, chemistry and math degree programs who intend to pursue careers in research and discovery.
The project, titled Nebraska STEM Scholars: Improving Student Success Through Scholarship and Support Services, targets students that are academically talented and financially needy (high school GPA above 3.0 and Pell Grant eligible).
“In Nebraska, we are seeing growth in STEM career opportunities, and this program will help us educate students to fill those roles,” said Ron Loggins, dean of the School of Science, Health, and Criminal Justice at Wayne State. “We are excited that these new young scientists will be working alongside faculty mentors and engaging in research beginning their first year of college.”
The key goals of the project for Wayne State:
— Recruit six STEM students per year for a total of 18 and help prepare them for graduate school or to enter the STEM workforce immediately upon graduation.
— Support low-income, academically talented students.
— Set a solid foundation for success through a weeklong academic skills summer camp before students’ first year.
— Support a residence hall community where scholars live for their first two years and support each other through learning activities and shared experiences.
— Provide scholarships (averaging $7,500; up to $10,000 while in the program).
Students in this program will develop a relationship with a mentor that will guide them through a research project. They also will attend regional science and math conferences each year and be introduced to leaders in research and industry.