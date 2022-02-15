Vermilion CC
ELY, Minn. — Siera Brazel of Wausa was named to the fall 2021 highest honors list at Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minnesota. Students named to the highest honors list have attained a GPA of 3.75 for the semester.
Vermilion CC
Kanyon Held of Leigh has been awarded the Board of Trustees and Leadership Award valued at $23,000 and $8,200, respectively, to continue his education at Wayne State College.
SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska named 251 students to its honors list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who earn a 3.9 GPA or higher while completing at least 12 undergraduate credit hours qualify for the honors list. Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are listed below:
Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced the president’s list, full-time students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the 2021 fall semester.
Saint Peter's University has announced that Valerie Millan of Madison has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester.
Southeast Community College’s Beatrice campus has recognized Hannah Wagner as the “Ag Student of the Month” for February. To be selected, ag instructors look at a number of factors including grades, attitude and progress in the program.