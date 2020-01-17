Following is a list of arts events happening in the Norfolk Schools.
February
Feb. 11 — Norfolk High School band/orchestra concert, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Feb. 18 — Norfolk High School winter choral concert, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
Feb. 22 — Norfolk Junior High School band performance at the Lions’ Club Pancake Feed
March
March 3 — All City Orchestra, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre
March 5 — Norfolk High School jazz band/show choir concert, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre
March 8 — Lutheran High Northeast Spring Music Concert — 3 p.m.
March 15, 16, 17, 19 — Norfolk High School musical — “The Addams Family Musical,” Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday, March 16 through 19, at 7 p.m. at Johnny Carson Theatre.
March 30 — Norfolk Junior High School band and show choir perform at the Northeast Community College Jazz Festival
March 31 — Norfolk High School band performs at the Northeast Community College Jazz Festival
April
April 3-5 — Norfolk Catholic High School musical at the Johnny Carson Theatre
Apr. 3-5 — Lutheran High Northeast musical
April 6 — Woodland Park concert, 7 p.m., at the Johnny Carson Theatre
April 7 — Westside School concert, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre
April 18 — Norfolk Junior High School (NJHS) band/orchestra instrumental music festival, 8 a.m. at the NJHS auditorium.
April 21 — NHS band, orchestra and choir pre-contest concert, 7 p.m. at Johnny Carson Theatre.
April 24 — District Music Contest at Norfolk Public Schools (Norfolk High, Lutheran High Northeast and Norfolk Catholic High School will perform)
April 26 — Lutheran High Northeast end-of-year concert, 3 p.m.
April 28 — Norfolk Middle School spring concert — 5 and 6 orchestra and 6 band, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
April 30 — Norfolk Middle School choir concert, 7 p.m. at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
May
May 1 — Norfolk High School Night of Jazz, 12 to 9 p.m. in Gym 1.
May 4 — Norfolk High School band, orchestra and choir awards night, 6:30 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theatre
May 7-9 — Norfolk High School spring play, “Radium Girls” — 7 p.m. for three nights in the Johnny Carson Theatre.
May 11 — Norfolk Junior High School band/orchestra pops concert, 7 p.m. at the school’s auditorium.
May 12 — Norfolk High School drama awards night, 6 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
May 14 — Norfolk High School honors night, 7 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theatre.