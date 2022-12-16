The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) will celebrate its newest alumni as graduates received their degrees at commencement ceremonies Friday.
Approximately 1,093 students were expected to complete their academic journey at UNO in December, and approximately 827 will participate in the ceremony. Degrees were conferred to graduates in two ceremonies on Friday at UNO’s Baxter Arena.
UNO Chancellor Joanne Li presided over both ceremonies. University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter was among the day’s guest speakers.
Graduating students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska included:
Albion — Emily Elizabeth Olson, master of business administration; Beemer — Jean Davina Paulsen, bachelor’s in computer science, bachelor’s in cybersecurity; Clearwater — Taylor Lane, master of science; Dakota City — JaKLyn Marie Galley, bachelor’s in education; Decatur — Starla R. Mobley, master of science; Elgin — Nickol Rose Payne, bachelor of science; Hartington — Josee Ann Turner, bachelor of science; Norfolk — Creighton A. Blain, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Daniel E. Fitzgerald, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Dereck Martinez, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Erika Faye Ward, bachelor’s in education; Jade N. Scheer, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice.
O’Neill — Blake Evermond John Krysl, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Julia Marie Baur, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Pierce — Ashley Rose Hogendorn, bachelor’s in education; Samantha Lee Svendsen, bachelor of science; Ponca — Aaron Aubrey Rickett, master of science; South Sioux City — Jonny Quezada, bachelor of science; Leticia Anahi Marie Barajas Figueroa, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; MiKayla Saltzman, master of social work; Sergio Leonardo Cedillo, master of business administration; Stuart — Marina Brooke Fessler, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Zachary George Michka, bachelor of science.
Tekamah — Anica Rae Marcum, bachelor’s in business administration; West Point — Abel Rivera, bachelor’s in aviation; Andrea Lynn Hoffman, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Erica Jo Lewis, master of business administration; Manuela Peña — master of science; Maria Guadalupe Figueroa, bachelor’s in criminology and criminal justice; Winnebago — Alexandrea Lee Walker, bachelor of arts, certificate; Wisner — Alecia Ann Keller, bachelor’s in social work.