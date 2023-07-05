LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to 148 Husker undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week. The students' projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literature, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
Students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a campus research symposium Thursday, Aug. 3. For more information on undergraduate research at Nebraska, visit https://ucare.unl.edu.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who have received stipends include Lauren Behnk of Clearwater, psychology; Abbie Summers of Norfolk, speech-language pathology; and Sunny Mellick of Waterbury, fisheries and wildlife.