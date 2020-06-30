KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will eliminate 15 positions in an effort to meet a $2.8 million budget cut outlined by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Chancellor Doug Kristensen announced.
The positions in total represent $800,000 in state-funded salary and benefit savings, and not all are full time or currently filled. The eliminations include five employees now filling those positions who have been notified of their termination in units across campus. In addition, 10 unfilled positions — or “open” lines — were eliminated.
The university will provide 90 days’ notice to the full-time employees. Under policy, they will have the opportunity to be placed in jobs that may open, for which they are qualified.
The budget reduction measures are part of a $43 million shortfall announced by NU President Ted Carter and are attributed to anticipated decreases in state aid and tuition revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UNK positions announced for elimination include the following positions: Research compliance manager; business technology analyst; office associate, admissions; office/accounts assistant (half academic advising/career development, half business/finance); and programmer analyst.
Also, vacant positions or portions of positions reduced include: library serials assistant; library access services associate; assistant director digital learning spaces; instructional designer; undergraduate admissions recruiter; center for teaching excellence; custodian — three positions; and budget office assistant
Kristensen said other personnel on campus have been reduced as part of strategic realignments, with those funds being held or reallocated to areas of strategic priority or strengthening service within units. Several other positions that are funded by revenue (not state funds) also were eliminated.
UNK has approximately 781 benefit-eligible employees. Of those, 451 are considered staff (includes administration, office, service and managerial professional employees) and 330 are faculty (special appointment lecturers, tenure-track faculty, tenured faculty and deans). UNK has made budget reductions in nearly each of the last 18 years, the most visible of which was a $3.4 million budget shortfall announced in February 2018.
“I’ve shared these difficult budget decisions with you many times, and I continue to tell you that a great institution like ours cannot cut its way to excellence,” Kristensen said in an email to campus. “We will not be a stronger institution without these colleagues; however, by looking at our plans, investing in areas of strength and opportunity, we will have made the best decisions for the future of UNK.”