University of Nebraska at Kearney students won 10 awards at the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Collegiate National Leadership Conference.
Nine UNK students attended the national conference, and eight placed inside the top 10 in at least one event. The Lopers were national champions in four categories and national runners-up in two events. UNK also received a Gold Seal Award of Merit, which recognizes chapters that have actively participated in projects and programs identified with the goals of FBLA.
Students participating in the conference included Joseph Hiatt of Spencer, won first place in both future business executive and emerging business issues with Olivia Lawless. Hiatt and Lawless also placed second in state of the chapter.