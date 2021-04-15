Twenty-nine University of Nebraska at Kearney students — including five from Northeast Nebraska — have been selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.
They were honored during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.
Order of Omega is a Greek honor society comprising the top 3% of fraternity and sorority members on campus. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in areas of scholarship, leadership and involvement within their respective fraternity/sorority, campus and local community.
The area students selected to Order of Omega, listed by hometown, are: Clarkson – Paige Moore; Columbus – Adrian Almeida, Aspen Luebbe and Tristan Colford; Norfolk – Hailey Buss.