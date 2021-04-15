Twenty-nine University of Nebraska at Kearney students — including five from Northeast Nebraska — have been selected as new members of Order of Omega, Eta Nu Chapter.

They were honored during the annual Fraternity and Sorority Life awards banquet.

Order of Omega is a Greek honor society comprising the top 3% of fraternity and sorority members on campus. It recognizes juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in areas of scholarship, leadership and involvement within their respective fraternity/sorority, campus and local community.

The area students selected to Order of Omega, listed by hometown, are: Clarkson – Paige Moore; Columbus – Adrian Almeida, Aspen Luebbe and Tristan Colford; Norfolk – Hailey Buss.

In other news

Youth Philanthropy Contest gives winners a chance to make a difference

The Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska has announced the winners of the 2021 Youth Philanthropy Contest. This year’s contest moved entirely online because of the ongoing pandemic, but students throughout Northeast Nebraska will still be able to make a positive impact on their communities.

