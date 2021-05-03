KEARNEY — A student from Hartington is among 10 students being recognized by the University of Nebraska at Kearney with the Mary Jane and William R. Nester Student Leadership Award.
Blase Rokusek of Hartington graduates in May with a degree in psychobiology. He will pursue a master’s degree in molecular biology at UNK and work as a teaching assistant in biology labs. He plans to eventually pursue a doctorate in molecular biology and become a professor.
Rokusek served as vice president of philanthropy for the Honors Student Advisory Board and as a supplemental instruction leader/biology tutor for the UNK Learning Commons. He was a mentor in the UNK Honors Program and a member of the Psi Chi psychology honor society.
Rokusek also participated in undergraduate research, the Pride of the Plains Marching Band, UNK Psychology Fair and English Department Language and Literature Conference.
He received a Psi Chi Regional Research Award from the Rocky Mountain Psychological Association and was named the UNK Chemistry Department Organic Chemistry Student of the Year in 2019.
Established by former UNK Chancellor William R. Nester and his wife Mary Jane, the award honors outstanding seniors who have excelled academically and demonstrated exemplary service, character and leadership during their UNK undergraduate careers.
This year’s other honorees are Max Beal of Kenesaw, Reid Bednar of Grand Island, Trey Janicek of Bridgeport, Kennedy Kluthe of Kearney, Grace Lueders of Blair, Samantha Rau of Lincoln, Ryley Scherer of Omaha, Trey Switzer of Gretna and Angelica Tapia of Lexington.