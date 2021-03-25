A Creighton High School student was among the winners in a University of Nebraska at Kearney writing contest with the theme “Nebraska in the Year 2020.”
The Nebraska Emerging Writer Contest included submissions from students across the state in three categories: essay, poetry and short story. It was sponsored and organized by UNK’s Phi Eta Sigma chapter. Cash prizes totaling $500 were given to the winners.
Cydnee Coutts, a senior at Creighton Community High School, placed first in the short story category with “Mother Nature’s Nebraska.” Alicia Vodehnal, a senior at Clarkson Public Schools was runner-up in the category with “Troy’s Journey.”
Briannah Stromer, a junior at Hastings High School, won first place in the poetry division with “Farmers in a Pandemic,” and Elwood High School senior Hanna Wood won first in the essay portion of the contest with “2020 in a Nutshell.”
Winners have been invited to read their submissions April 16 at the Student Language and Literature Conference organized by the UNK Department of English.
Phi Eta Sigma is a national honor society that promotes literacy and academic excellence. The UNK chapter has about 350 members. The contest is part of a larger call for philanthropic activities focusing on literacy from the national office of Phi Eta Sigma.