Ainsworth-Maria Grace Harthoorn, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics
Albion-Kaitlyn Elizabeth Dozler, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Dylan Ries Gentrup, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Jeanna Lyn Kramer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences wth distinction
Allen-Garrett Patrick Brentlinger, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Atkinson-Brandon Allen Jalinek, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Grassland Ecology and Mangagement; Janae Marie Osborne, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism
Bancroft-Leigh Kay Jahnke, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with highest distinction
Battle Creek-Andrew John Lutt, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with distinction; Bailey Scott McLean, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction
Bloomfield-Reece Jackson McFarland, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering
Clarkson-Kaitlyn Kathleen Dlouhy, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Korbin Nicholas Kudera, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy with high distinction
Clearwater-Liam Melvin Odell, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Andrew Leroy Steskal, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Coleridge-Noah John Stone, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy
Concord-Nicole Noel Hanson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness
Creighton-Brook Michael Baller, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Anna Marie Morrill, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Crofton-Quinn Gregory Paulsen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness
Dodge-Christopher Michael Pieper, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Ryan Lee Ruskamp, Graduate Studies, Master of Science
Elgin-Marie Caroline Meis, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism with high distinction; Paige Nicole Meis, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Emerson-Aaron Kevin Bonderson, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Joshua Ervin Sebade, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction
Fordyce-Jackson Kendall Eickhoff, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering
Genoa-Natalie Sue Held, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Katherine Anne Mohr, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Hartington-Sydney Marie Becker, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts in Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Jessica Rose Kleinschmit, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture with distinction; Justin James Lange, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with distinction
Herman-Luci Coleen Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Max Christopher Hansen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with highest distinction; Jacob Matthew Mathiesen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Colton Vernon Wiemer, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
Hooper-Alex Michael Hagerbaumer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management with distinction; Logan Carson Louis Rebbe, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education
Howells-Emily Rose Ritzdorf, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering
Humphrey-Pierce William Eisenmenger, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Matthew Emmert Wegener, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Lindsay-Dylan Dean Anderson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Mechanized Systems Management
Lyons-Thomas Devon Fuston, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Madison-Blake Kendall Freudenburg, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Jessica Giovanna Zuniga, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Neligh-Ashton Thomas Krebs, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Calli Marie Krebs, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Newcastle-Jessica Louise Buckles, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Newman Grove-Evelyn Yazbeth Estrada González, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction
Norfolk-Riley Cole Berner, College of Educaion and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jackson Martin Bertus, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Andrew Jacob Bettenhausen, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Hope Danielle Blomenberg, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Ethan Carlson, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Gordon Chou, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering; Ashley Marie Cooper, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Education; Christian Douglas Eisenhauer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Matthew Ben Emory, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with distinction; Braden Joe Fink, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Zaine Killian Maxwell Gallagher, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Aaron Michael Hall, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Zury Gizett Hernandez, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Zachary Timothy Hintz, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jordan William James, College of Business, Bachelor of Sciences in Business Administration; Rachel M. Johnson, College of Law, Juris Doctor; Danielle Marie Krohn, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Joselyn Rose Lewis, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction; Josephine Rae Liess, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Karen Victoria Martinez, Hixon-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts with high distinction; Jenna June McCleary, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers; Emma Lorraine Rosberg, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture.; Jessica Lynn Staub, Graduate Studies, Master of Education; Haley Elizabeth Storovich, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with high distinction; Anne Nicole Walter, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Trent Tyler Wingate, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mariah Elise Yagow, Graduate Studies, Master of Architectural Engineering; Peter Alan Emanuel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Elsa Fern Rasmussen, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts with distinction; Brandon James Wardman, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts
O’Neill-Justin Michael Appleby, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Nicole Joyce Gotschall, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with high distinction; Ross Mark Gribble, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; River J. Kramer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Oakland-Michael T. Fischer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Osmond-Paul John Gubbels, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Alexander Robert Kumm, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics; Matthew Jaymison Neal, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science; Cortney Lyn Oltjenbruns, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Brittani Marie Wacker, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering with high distinction
Pender-Gerrit Robert Foellmer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Tymaree Qynn Krusemark, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with distinction; Brady Richard Oliver, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Pilger-Riley Joseph Ruskamp, Graduate Studies, Master of Science
Plainview-Austin Lynn Choat, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Integrated Science with highest distinction; Matthew David Hoffmann, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics
Ponca-Logan Christopher Kingsbury, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Rosalie-Lauren Isabelle Ahlers, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with distinction
St. Edward-Halie Marie Andreasen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education; Andrea Rae-Anne Stock, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Schuyler-Claire Madeline Martin, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Scribner-Kalli Ranee Meyer, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Brendan Michael Pojar, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering; Alex John Von Seggern, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction
Stuart-Dani Leigh Laible, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication; Ariel Larsen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics
Tekamah-Hallie Tierney, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education with high distinction
Tilden-Bailey Ann Frey, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences
Valentine-Caven Isaac Belville, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Jordan Thomas Kelber, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wakefield-Benjamin William Chase, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science
West Point-Gavin Scott Case, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Derek David Petz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nolan Anthony Plagge, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Austin Travis Streeter, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Chase Travis Streeter, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife with high distinction; Makenna Jo Weddle, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction
Winnebago-Alex John Heitzman, Graduate Studies, Master of Science
Winside-Cody James Frederick, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism
Wisner-Macey Ann Kulhanek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Wynot-Kyle Boeckman, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences