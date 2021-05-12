LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,594 degrees during commencement exercises May 7-8.
The 3,512 graduates are from 58 countries, 43 states and the District of Columbia, and more than 250 Nebraska communities.
Tom Osborne, former Nebraska football coach, athletic director and congressman, delivered the keynote address during the undergraduate ceremonies May 8 at Memorial Stadium. Jennifer Clarke, professor of food science and technology, and statistics, and director of the Quantitative Life Sciences Initiative at Nebraska, gave the address at the graduate and professional degrees ceremony May 7 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Riko Bishop, a judge of the Nebraska Court of Appeals, spoke to the law graduates May 7 at the arena.
The May exercises were the first time since December 2019 — before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — that the university held full-fledged commencement ceremonies in person. To ensure the safety of graduates and their guests, face coverings were required at the commencement venues; seating was socially distanced; and all participating students, faculty and staff had to test negative for COVID-19 in the days leading up to the ceremonies.
Listed are area graduates by town:
Ainsworth — Colin Dike, education and human sciences with distinction.
Albion — Jaclyn Frey, agribusiness; Tyanne Johnson, criminology and criminal justice with high distinction; Joel Meyer, education and human sciences with distinction; Sydney Wynn, animal science.
Atkinson — Edison Fredrick, business administration; Jake Judge, mechanized systems management with highest distinction; Brent Lemmer, agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Battle Creek — Godelyn Anghay, arts.
Brunswick — Jacob Twibell, education and human sciences with distinction.
Clarkson — Bradley Bunner, business administration.
Clearwater — Sean Krebs, mechanized systems management.
Concord — William Anderson, business administration.
Creighton — Bailey Zimmerer, education and human sciences.
Crofton — Kristopher Koch, applied science with high distinction.
Dodge — Nolan Lund, civil engineering with distinction.
Emerson — Taylor Donner, education and human sciences.
Fordyce — Isaac Stevens, microbiology.
Genoa — Jonathan Laska, arts with highest distinction; Colby Olson, arts with distinction.
Hartington — Sydney Christensen, education and human sciences with distinction; Easton Joachimsen, software engineering; Adam Loecker, criminology and criminal justice.
Herman — Scot Anderson, education and human sciences.
Hoskins — Madelyn Meier, journalism.
Howells — Carter Bracht, science with distinction; Hailey Coufal, agribusiness; Tyler Polacek, education and human sciences.
Humphrey — Alexander Kuehler, arts.
Laurel — Nolan Casey, education and human sciences; Trey Erwin, design with high distinction; Kaci Groene, animal science.
Leigh — Taylor Bromagen, agribusiness.
Lindsay — Anita Reardon, agricultural economics; Brock Wiese, agricultural economics.
Lynch — Kendra Froman, agricultural economics.
Lyons — Montana Riecken, agricultural economics with high distinction.
Madison — Michayla Goedeken, applied science; David Huismann, architecture; Erin Scheffler, science; Esmeralda Tinajero, education and human sciences; Sydney Wallin, administration.
Neligh — Samantha Nicole Wright, science with distinction.
Newman Grove — Mya Donelson, agricultural and environmental sciences communication.
Niobrara — Kristine Flyinghawk, master of science.
Norfolk — Jacob Beed, arts; Kenda Bowens, criminology and criminal justice; Joshua Carlson, mechanical engineering with high distinction; Verenice Castillo, science; Swazy Dalrymple, journalism; Zachary Granatowicz, biological systems engineering; Adam Gray, software engineering with distinction; Dasia Hirsch, education and human sciences; Gage Koch, mechanical engineering; Jessica Long, arts with high distinction; Jacob Molacek, business administration; Chloe Strong, education and human sciences with distinction; Mikayla Waite, animal science; Hailey Walmsley, agricultural education; Kenneth Weander III, business administration; Andrew Winter, design.
North Bend — Shane Hansen, fisheries, wildlife and grassland ecology management; Jacquelyn Minarick, agricultural economics; Matthew Ortmeier, applied science; Jack Post, civil engineering with high distinction; Aaliyah Scott, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Jake Wietfeld, construction engineering with highest distinction.
O'Neill — Tracy Chvala, master of professional accountancy; Joshua Cuddy, science; Abigail Gillham, education and human sciences; Emily Morrow, journalism; Ashley Wanser, fine arts; Jake Young, education and human sciences.
Oakland — Brooke Cull, master of business administration; Charley Cull, master of business administration; Jonathan Dockhorn, master of engineering management; Kelly Lechtenberg, master of business administration.
Page — Jake Crumly, science in agronomy.
Pender — Braden Peters, mechanical engineering with distinction; Haylie Roberts, science.
Rosalie — Casey Murphy, education and human sciences.
Scribner — Michael Broussard, science.
Snyder — Mariah Hunke, education and human sciences.
Spencer — Kelli Mashino, agricultural sciences and natural resources and agricultural and environmental sciences communication with distinction.
St. Edward — Tyra Reardon, education and human sciences.
St. Helena — Zachary Paltz, mechanical engineering.
Stanton — Sally Brechbill, arts; Alexander Schellpeper, agricultural engineering with distinction; Mitchael Sieh, master of architectural engineering.
Stuart — Harlee Fischer, education and human sciences; Alison Stracke, science.
Tekamah — Bailey Fleischman, animal science; Kyle Krause, master of engineering management; Drew Schmidt, science.
Thurston — Treyvor Vice, science with high distinction.
Tilden — Tyler Miller, biological systems engineering.
Valentine — Riley Beel, science.
Verdigre — Madisen Randa, agronomy.
Wakefield — Fryda Marquez, education and human sciences.
Wausa — Regan Hennings, music in education with distinction.
Wayne — Tanner DeBoer, arts; Lathan Ellis, business administration; Megan Keiser, business administration; Gabrielle Lutt, science.
West Point — James Bensen, mechanized systems management; Karlie Bracht, education; Sheldon Disher, business administration; Jonathan Fischer, animal science; Blake Guenther, animal science; Connor Klitz, animal science; Cody Steuter, PGA golf management; Whitney Wegner, journalism.
Wisner — Allissa Meyer, arts; Krista Ott, agricultural and environmental sciences communication.