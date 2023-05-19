KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 667 spring graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors are noted with an asterisk. Graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:

Ainsworth — Ashley Fox, Benjamin Arens*, Tate Fernau*; Albion — Andrea O'Brien, Carter Henry; Atkinson — Kelsi Williams*; Bassett — Bailey DeVall, Judson Kuchera; Burwell — Cora Hemmer, Jordan Scott, Kaitlyn Watts, Keaton Klimek; Clarkson — Kimberly Sullivan, Paige Moore*; Clarkson — Sofia Kratochvil; Creighton — Cassidy Brindisi*; Dodge — Grace Dvorak; Elgin — Arielle Kimminau; Genoa — Bailey Oberhauser; Greeley — Noah Nekoliczak*; Hartington — Blase Rokusek; Laurel — Karsen Klooz; Naper — Amber Bendig; Neligh — Jonathon Wagner; Norfolk — Abigail Nemec*, Audrey Stelling*, Cady Coy, Carol Jones, Carson Walker, Courtney Petzoldt, Gina Blackman, Jared Lechner, Kayla Millikan*, Kelsi Woodard*, Kiley Anderson*, Melissa Behrens, Trey Frey; O'Neill — Brianna Eiler; Orchard — Kylee McManigal*; Petersburg — Aubrey Nygren; St. Edward — Trevor Rasmussen; Saint Helena — Clarissa Paltz*; South Sioux City — Shanelle Johnson; Spencer — Emma Stahlecker*, Joseph Hiatt*; Valentine — Kooper Reece; West Point — Gabrielle Goeden*, Jamie Pierce*, Sydney Yosten; Wisner — Tessa Ruskamp.

Tags

In other news

University of Nebraska at Omaha

The University of Nebraska at Omaha alumni network is growing. More than 1,800 Mavericks will graduate this spring. Degree recipients from Northeast and North Central Nebraska include:

Doane University

CRETE — More than 300 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s spring commencement ceremonies on May 13 during two ceremonies for students receiving graduate degrees and undergraduate students who attended the Lincoln campus and the university’s Crete campus. Both ceremonies took pla…