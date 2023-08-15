The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 588 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
The 583 graduates are from 33 countries, 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico and more than 60 Nebraska communities.
Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over his first commencement ceremony, during which doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded.
Following is a list of graduates from Northeast and North Central Nebraska by area hometowns:
Columbus — Amberly Laura Parker, graduate studies, master of science; Katelyn Anne Pick, graduate studies, master of science. Creighton — Anna Marie Morrill, graduate studies, master of professional accountancy; Hartington — Maizie Christensen, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction. Humphrey — Kelly James Zach, College of Arts and Sciences, bachelor of arts with distinction. Madison — Richard Clifford Dover, graduate studies, master of engineering management. Norfolk — Brooklinn Mandy Dahlheim, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of arts in hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Jamie Lynn Stange, graduate studies, master of music. Osmond — Shelby Rose Aschoff, graduate studies, master of science. Pender — Lexi Marie Ostrand, graduate studies, master of science. Wayne — Marcus Fertig, College of Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.