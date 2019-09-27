Jordyn Schommer and Gunnar Jorgensen have been September’s Teens of the Month by Norfolk Elks Lodge 653.

Jordyn Schommer

Jordyn, the daughter of Tom and Linn Schommer, is a senior at Norfolk High School. She qualified nationally for the National Merit Scholarship, has been involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Norfolk Heartland Athletic Conference Leadership team, the Health Science Career Academy, DECA, Health Occupation Students of America and Student Council at Norfolk High.

She has also participated in track, volleyball, basketball, Optimist Youth Track, Junior Panthers Basketball camps, and AAU club basketball. Jordyn volunteers as a youth leader with Club 56, an after-school program for middle school students.

Outside of school, she has been a bible camp youth leader at First Christian Church, is involved in the church’s youth group, and works on the family’s farm near O’Neill.

Gunnar Jorgensen

Gunnar, the son of Joel and Shelley Jorgensen of Wayne, has been active in FFA, FBLA, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, football, basketball and baseball, choir.

He is a caregiver for his disabled brother, a volunteer and fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, volunteers with the Wayne Baseball Association, and the Wayne Foundation Blitz 9.

Gunnar has earned an academic letter, NCPA Academic All-State for Baseball, Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State for baseball and football and participated in the Wayne Kiwanis Scholastic Achievement banquet.

Tags

In other news

Student accepted in RHOP program

WAYNE — Caden Ranslem of Newman Grove is among students accepted into the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College.

FAFSA opens Oct. 1

LINCOLN —EducationQuest Foundation wants to remind students and parents that the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) will open Oct. 1 for students planning to attend college during the 2020-21 academic year.

Norfolk Catholic homecoming candidates

Norfolk Catholic homecoming candidates

Norfolk Catholic High School homecoming activities will culminate Friday and Saturday. The football game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Memorial Field. Coronation of the 2019 king and queen will be Saturday night, followed by the homecoming dance.