Two seniors from Battle Creek Public Schools and Norfolk Catholic High School have been named as Elks Teens of the Month.
Ryan Zohner attends Northeast Community College as well as Battle Creek High School. He is involved with many organizations, such as the FFA, National Honor Society and the Trailblazer mentoring program at his high school. He is also a class officer, where he presides as class vice president. He has also participated in mock trials, speech and quiz bowl competitions.
Zohner also has been involved in school sports, such as football, basketball and track and field.
“Ryan has high ambitions for the future. He will be a great contributor to society as he plans to study biology and pursue a career in the medical field,” said Jenni Frey, a Spanish teacher and curriculum and assessment coordinator at Battle Creek Public Schools.
Ashlin Leader, a senior from Norfolk Catholic High School, also was named an Elks Teen of the Month for October. She is involved with several clubs and organizations, such as the Discipleship Group, FBLA, quiz bowl, yearbook and journalism, National Honor Society and more. She also has participated in volleyball at Norfolk Catholic High School.
“Ashlin’s list of high moral character is a long one,” said Pam Wieser, the school counselor for Norfolk Catholic High School. “She is a student with high regard for honesty, integrity, determination, perseverance, mercy and love. She is very organized and is a doer.”