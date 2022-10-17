Two Northeast Nebraska students have been named as Elks Teen of the Month for September.
Anahi Fuentes, a Madison High School senior, was nominated by two of her high school teachers for her dedication and hard work.
“During the past three years, I’ve witnessed Anahi excel on the speech team and in her roles in each year’s one-act play,” said Vanessa Lafleur, an English teacher at Madison High School.
Fuentes is involved in many school clubs, where she holds leadership positions. She is the class vice president and the president of the National Honor Society and student council. She is also a STEAM and Youth Leadership member.
Fuentes’ parents are Florencio and Mariabel Fuentes.
Keaton Snodgrass, a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School, also was named an Elks Teen of the Month for September.
Pam Wieser, Norfolk Catholic High School counselor, recommended Snodgrass for the award.
“Throughout (his) years at Norfolk Catholic, he has become a fantastic leader,” Wieser said.
According to his nomination letter, Snodgrass is involved in many school activities and clubs and participates in community service. He is a varsity member of Norfolk Catholic’s quiz bowl team, the stage manager for one-act play productions and the musical stage manager.
Snodgrass is also the student manager for the cross country team, and he participated in track and field as a shot put and discus thrower.
Snodgrass’ parents are Jamie and Helen Snodgrass.