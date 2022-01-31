Tyson Test and Amber Schwanebeck of Norfolk High School were named students of the month by the Elks Lodge.
Both Test and Schwanebeck are seniors at Norfolk High School and are involved in many student activities.
Test is involved in the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), and is the current president of the Norfolk Public School chapter. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Junior State of America. Lastly, Test is involved in the speech and debate teams.
Lisa Langenberg and Mackenzie Walte, teachers from Norfolk High School, nominated Test for the Elks award.
Schwanebeck is involved in many sports, such as volleyball, soccer and basketball. She also is involved in the National Honor Society and is the secretary for both HOSA and the Student Council.
Schwanebeck is also on the prom committee and was selected as this year’s Winter Royalty queen.
Teachers Katelynn Weinandt and Carrie Kopf nominated Schwanebeck for student of the month.