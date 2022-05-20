Two Norfolk Public Schools students will be competing at the National SkillsUSA competition this year in Atlanta next month.
John Mann and Tyna Schmidt also won state championships in 2021.
The event is titled “Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue Challenge.” A two-member team builds a robot and arm mechanism before competing and remotely operates the robot during competition. The robot should be capable of locating, grabbing and moving simulated ordnances on the challenge course. This remotely operated vehicle must traverse the course, locate the ordnances, secure them and properly dispose of them. Each team will perform one round of competition consisting of a time-limited mission to locate and dispose of two ordnances.
Both of the students attributed their interest in robotics to the Aftershock program, which they participated in at Norfolk Junior High School.
“At the time of my student participation, it was a brand new thing that they were trying out. It was my first taste of coding and engineering a robot on my own and with my friends. After moving up to high school, ... I had started volunteering for Aftershock and was later hired on,” Schmidt said.
Mann has a similar story
“I got started in robots in the second semester of my eighth grade year. I made it to nationals with half the time of the other teams and went on to compete. In the finals section of that event, we ended in the top 20; since then I've been hooked on robotic and mechanical engineering,” Mann said.