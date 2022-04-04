Charli Fischer and Tobias Kraft of Norfolk Catholic High School have been named the Elks Teen of the Month.
Fischer, a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School, is second in her class of 30 students. She is involved in many extracurricular activities, such as show choir and the National Honor Society. She was the junior class secretary and is also the senior class secretary.
After graduating this May, Fisher plans on getting her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with a concentration in exercise science.
Kraft, also a senior at Norfolk Catholic High School, is involved in many advanced classes at school. He also participates in his school’s bowling team and book club. He also won first place at the Northeast Community College Academic Contest in Psychology.
After graduating this May, Kraft plans to get into a pre-med program and get his bachelor's degree in chemistry or biology.