Bethany Wiebold

Top ACT scores Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (left) and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony at the state Capitol to recognize graduates from the Class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam. Matt Blomstedt (right), the state education commissioner joined the governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments. Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT — including one, Bethany Wiebold (center) of North Bend Central, from Northeast Nebraska.

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (left) and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony at the state Capitol to recognize graduates from the Class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam. Matt Blomstedt (right), the state education commissioner joined the governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments. Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT — including one, Bethany Wiebold (center) of North Bend Central, from Northeast Nebraska.

