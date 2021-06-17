Top ACT scores

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (left) and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony at the state Capitol to recognize graduates from the Class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam. Matt Blomstedt (right), the state education commissioner joined the governor to recognize the students for their outstanding accomplishments. Thirty-one Nebraskans in the high school graduating class of 2021 scored a 36 on the ACT — including one, Bethany Wiebold (center) of North Bend Central, from Northeast Nebraska.
Tags
In other news
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (left) and the Nebraska Department of Education hosted a ceremony at the state Capitol to recognize graduates from the Class of 2021 who achieved a top score on their ACT college entrance exam. Matt Blomstedt (right), the state education commissioner joined the go…
The following students have been named to the Norfolk Junior High 2020-21 second semester principal’s list and honor roll.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District is accepting applications for 4-H and natural resource district summer camp scholarships from youths throughout the district. The Lower Elkhorn NRD will reimburse the winning applicants for their camp registration fee.
The following students have been named to the Norfolk Catholic High School 2020-21 second semester honor roll.
Jocelyn Pagels of Bancroft has won the 2021 First Congressional District of Nebraska Art Competition, according to U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s office.
Northeast Community College is one of 25 colleges from across the country selected to participate in a program that is designed to better align student goals for career and continuing education opportunities.
Wayne State College is inviting businesses to register for its on-campus career fair this fall. Companies will have the chance to talk to students from more than 130 programs of study.
Becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar was one of the last things Lucas Niewohner expected to accomplish during his final days of high school.
There was a flurry of activity this weekend on the Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College as the institution marked its 48th annual commencement with six ceremonies.