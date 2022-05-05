A number of students at Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus received honors during the 2022 Spring Semester.

To be selected for the Impact Award, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including grades, attitude, personal growth and development. Faculty members in each program nominate students for the awards. If a program has more than 50 students enrolled, two can be selected.

Following is a list of students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who received awards:

Land Surveying/GIS/Civil Engineering Technology: Chace Clausen, Norfolk.

HVAC/Refrigeration Technology: Jacob Payton, North Platte.

Auto Collision Technology: Brandon Sindelar, Wisner.

Tags

In other news

Attending small-town high school has advantages

A recent article published by the Omaha World-Herald titled “Blunts in the bathrooms, skipping all the time: OPS students, staff confirm rising misbehavior” illustrates a school culture filled with misconduct. However, the conduct expressed in this article is far from the school culture I ha…

Students receive awards

A number of students at Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus received honors during the 2022 Spring Semester.

Chamber scholarships

Two Wayne State College students were among six around the state recently recognized at the NE Chamber’s annual meeting and Nebraska Business Hall of Fame Banquet on May 2