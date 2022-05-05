Students receive awards

A number of students at Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus received honors during the 2022 Spring Semester.
To be selected for the Impact Award, instructors look at a number of qualifications, including grades, attitude, personal growth and development. Faculty members in each program nominate students for the awards. If a program has more than 50 students enrolled, two can be selected.
Following is a list of students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who received awards:
Land Surveying/GIS/Civil Engineering Technology: Chace Clausen, Norfolk.
HVAC/Refrigeration Technology: Jacob Payton, North Platte.
Auto Collision Technology: Brandon Sindelar, Wisner.