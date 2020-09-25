Annika Harthoorn of Norfolk and Kolby Johnson of Madison were named Elks Students of the Month for September.
Annika, a senior at Norfolk High School, is the daughter of Corey and Sharon Harthoorn. In school, she has participated in swimming, cross country, track, the Panther Leadership team and JOI (Junior Optimists International.)
She has volunteered at Faith Regional Health Services, Jefferson School and at her church. She has been recognized for academics by being placed on the honor roll, Principal’s List and has received All A’s awards.
Kolby, the son of Herman and Anita Johnson, is a senior at Madison High School. He has participated in a number of school activities, including serving as the class president, is a member of National Honor Society, youth leadership council, student council, quiz bowl, was a Cornhusker Boys State delegate and attended the Nebraska Attorney General’s Youth Conference. He was named Madison High School Student of the Year for 2019-2020 and athlete of the year for 2018-2019.
He participated in football, wrestling and track, where he earned a number of awards, including earning letters in all three sports. He was an NSAA state wrestling championship qualifier for three years.