Annika Harthoorn of Norfolk and Kolby Johnson of Madison were named Elks Students of the Month for September.

Annika, a senior at Norfolk High School, is the daughter of Corey and Sharon Harthoorn. In school, she has participated in swimming, cross country, track, the Panther Leadership team and JOI (Junior Optimists International.)

She has volunteered at Faith Regional Health Services, Jefferson School and at her church. She has been recognized for academics by being placed on the honor roll, Principal’s List and has received All A’s awards.

Kolby, the son of Herman and Anita Johnson, is a senior at Madison High School. He has participated in a number of school activities, including serving as the class president, is a member of National Honor Society, youth leadership council, student council, quiz bowl, was a Cornhusker Boys State delegate and attended the Nebraska Attorney General’s Youth Conference. He was named Madison High School Student of the Year for 2019-2020 and athlete of the year for 2018-2019.

He participated in football, wrestling and track, where he earned a number of awards, including earning letters in all three sports. He was an NSAA state wrestling championship qualifier for three years.

Teams Kohlrabi, Tomatillo participate in competition

LINCOLN ­— ­The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s The Biggest Grower Competition brought Nebraska high school students together virtually with a new, experiential learning gardening opportunity amid a summer of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Queen, king crowned

Halle Berner and Garrett Boelter were crowned Lutheran High Northeast homecoming royalty last weekend. 

Selected students’ poems to be set to music

OMAHA— Students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit works of poetry on themes of emotion, connection, uncovering history, and becoming un-stuck. Selected poems will be set to music and premiered during a public concert in May 2021.

Norfolk Catholic candidates announced

NORFOLK CATHOLIC High School will crown its homecoming royalty this weekend. Candidates are (back row, from left) Jackson Clausen, Alex Prim, Jacob Cerny; (middle row, from left) Emily Faltys, Wyatt Ash, Preston Eisenmenger, Mary Fennessy; and (front row, from left) Carly Marshall, Kalee Gil…

Pep rally, dance canceled

The Norfolk High School pep rally and homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 19, have been canceled because of COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Students do well at national event

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference. Instead of gathering in-person, students joined an online platform July 7-9, 2020, blending virtual reality and gaming technology to transform FCCLA’s National L…