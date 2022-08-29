Congressman Adrian Smith has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his youth advisory council for the 2022-23 academic school year.
Youth advisory council members from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are Faith King and Bella Meyer of Albion, Violet Schwager of Atkinson and Tucker Stagemeyer of Page.
Smith’s youth advisory council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other contacts, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.