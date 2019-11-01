Students learn about careers in STEAM

Dr. Todd Young

DR. TODD YOUNG talks about space exploration during a recent events for Northeast Nebraska students.

 Courtesy photo

Imagine Now! STEAM and Nebraska Extension (I.N.S.A.N.E.) event provided a unique hands-on learning experience for 447 youth from three counties in Northeast Nebraska at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on earlier this week.

The objective of the day was to inspire young people to take up studies and careers in the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) while sharing the importance of science and its application among people.

It also gave the youth exposure to how science in integrated into their everyday lives. Throughout the day, students in kindergarten through sixth grade rotated through hands-on activities that were designed to instill curiosity, and critical thinking.

Focused sessions taught by Nebraska Extension staff featured Ozobots, Blender Bikes and food science, the Science of Bubbles, the MakerSpace trailer activities and the application of the scientific method.

Other sessions were “Cookie Erosion and flooding” presented by the Lower Elkhorn NRD and the guest speaker, Dr. Todd Young with Wayne State College featuring his interactive presentation “One Small Step: Apollo 11 and the Future of Space Exploration!”

.100This I.N.S.A.N.E. program is a part of the Madison County 4-H School Enrichment programs.

For more information about 4-H School Enrichment programs in Madison County visit madison.unl.edu or call the Nebraska Extension in Madison County at 402-370-4040.

