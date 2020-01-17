Students involved in festival

KEARNEY — Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
The event on Monday, Jan. 27, includes 760 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the Festival Band and Honor Band, along with the UNK Wind Ensemble. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the Festival Choir, Honor Choir, Women’s Choir and UNK Choraleers.
Tickets, which include both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.
Festival Choir
Boone Central — Jessica Bauld, Caleb Kohl, Seth Wright, Christopher Preister, Jonny Lindgren; Elkhorn Valley — Madison Schaffer, Ruth Vigil, Mariah Hansen,Victoria Sierra; O’Neill — Rebecca Hupp, James Loutzenhiser; Oakland-Craig — Mia Linder, Carter Anderson, Craig Angel Henry; Stanton — Bridgett Jensen, Calen Jenkinson, Jordan Gartner, Mason Bruggeman.
Festival Band
Ainsworth — Coy Carson, Josie Ganser; Ewing — Charlie Anson; Hartington Cedar Catholic — Elena Paltz, Kurtis Kathol: Oakland-Craig —Trinity Seer, Hannah Moseman, Connor Mockenhaupt; Pierce — Callie Arnold, Shawn Rinkel, Jaden Jones; Valentine — Elliana Springer; Winside — Jasmine Nelson, Alex Carlson, Toby Heinemann.
Honor Band
Hartington Cedar Catholic — Mathew Rokusek; Pierce —Klarissa Norris, Sarah Fenton, Alexus Sindelar, Mason Sindelar, Mark Venteicher; Valentine — Sean Springer; Winside — Kati Topp, Kylie Cautrell, Edward Olander.
Honor Choir
Boone Central — Emma Potter, Esther Uma, Julia Nore, Landin Pribnow, Brian Mock; Oakland-Craig — Ayden Lierman; Plainview —Becca Kment.
Women’s Choir
Boone Central — Sadie Goodwater, Madyson Zoucha; O’Neill — Desiree Williams, Jaydan Harris; Oakland-Craig —Karah Johnson; Plainview — Ashlynn Ickler; Stanton — Brooke Christensen, Madison Wragge, Marysa Myers, Madison Knudsen, Kyra Louthan, Valentine — Sarah Butler