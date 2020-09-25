LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is seeking college students and community leaders from across Nebraska to participate in the 2021 Rural Fellows program.

Since 2013, students from the university and colleges throughout Nebraska have spent 10 weeks over a summer working with leaders in rural areas on community-developed projects.

These projects are often focused on economic and business development, entrepreneurship, early childhood development, marketing and promotion, and other areas critical to the sustained success of rural communities. The students’ work, on average, results in a $28,000 economic impact per community.

“The Rural Fellows program, through the student interns, connects the research of UNL faculty to rural Nebraska communities,” said Helen Fagan, Rural Fellows program coordinator. “At the same time, the program gives participating students a close-up view of the leadership and innovation taking place in rural communities across the state, as well as deep, personal ties across Nebraska.”

Up to 200 students and 100 communities will be accepted into the 2021 program — a more than tenfold increase from 2020. The increase in capacity can be attributed in part to a new partnership with the Nebraska Community Foundation, which launched its own Hometown Internship program in 2020, affording Nebraska college students the opportunity to return to their hometowns for a summer of service learning.

Ultimately, an enriching summer experience in their Nebraska communities could encourage young Nebraskans to return after college, said Jeff Yost, president and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation.

“Connecting students to opportunities in their hometowns and other rural communities is critical to Nebraska’s people-attraction efforts,” Yost said. “Inviting bright, ambitious young people to our Greater Nebraska communities helps ensure that bright, ambitious young people opt to remain in our places, and creates a more prosperous future for the community at large. We will continue our Hometown Internship efforts within the NCF network in the summer of 2021 and appreciate the University of Nebraska promoting all of these internship opportunities to Nebraska students.”

The Rural Fellows internships will take place from mid-May through late July 2021. The application deadline for host communities is Oct. 30. For students, the application deadline is Nov. 15. The program is open to first-year college students through graduate students at any college in Nebraska. Interested students and communities can learn more and apply at https://ruralprosperityne.unl.edu/rural-fellows. The site includes videos highlighting 2020 projects, which can give both interested students and communities an idea of what to expect.

The Rural Fellows program is part of Rural Prosperity Nebraska, a new program dedicated to the success of rural communities across the state that Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources launched earlier this year. Rural Prosperity Nebraska brings together Nebraska Extension educators, students, faculty, partner organizations and community leaders from across the state to address rural challenges and identify opportunities for growth.

Students accepted into the program are matched with projects that relate to their interests and field of study.

Tags

In other news

Teams Kohlrabi, Tomatillo participate in competition

Teams Kohlrabi, Tomatillo participate in competition

LINCOLN ­— ­The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s The Biggest Grower Competition brought Nebraska high school students together virtually with a new, experiential learning gardening opportunity amid a summer of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Queen, king crowned

Queen, king crowned

Halle Berner and Garrett Boelter were crowned Lutheran High Northeast homecoming royalty last weekend. 

Selected students’ poems to be set to music

OMAHA— Students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit works of poetry on themes of emotion, connection, uncovering history, and becoming un-stuck. Selected poems will be set to music and premiered during a public concert in May 2021.

Norfolk Catholic candidates announced

Norfolk Catholic candidates announced

NORFOLK CATHOLIC High School will crown its homecoming royalty this weekend. Candidates are (back row, from left) Jackson Clausen, Alex Prim, Jacob Cerny; (middle row, from left) Emily Faltys, Wyatt Ash, Preston Eisenmenger, Mary Fennessy; and (front row, from left) Carly Marshall, Kalee Gil…

Pep rally, dance canceled

Pep rally, dance canceled

The Norfolk High School pep rally and homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 19, have been canceled because of COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Students do well at national event

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference. Instead of gathering in-person, students joined an online platform July 7-9, 2020, blending virtual reality and gaming technology to transform FCCLA’s National L…