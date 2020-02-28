Stacey Frisch and Seth Higginbotham have been named the Elks Teens of the Month for February.
Stacey, the daughter of Allan and Evelyn Frisch, is a senior at Battle Creek High School. There she serves as president of the student council, treasurer of the speech team and is a member of FCCLA, the Quizbowl team and dance team. She is also president of the National Honor Society, secretary of One Act Play/Drama, is on the school’s Honor Roll with a 4.0 GPA and is a 2019-2020 NSAA Believers & Achievers Nominee. Stacey is also a trailblazer of the high school leadership/character building group.
Outside of school, she is an American Red Cross Blood Drive volunteer, a 4-H member and serves as president of Church Youth Council. Her hobbies include reading, writing, dance, art, crafts and photography.
Seth, the son of Angela Norris and Thomas Higginbotham, is a senior at Norfolk High School. There he is a varsity letter winner in track and a junior varsity letter winner in cross country. He currently holds a 98.51 GPA and is ranked ninth in his class. Drafting and physics are two areas Seth enjoys most, and he plans to use his knowledge from these courses to pursue an engineering degree.
Outside of school, Seth participated in the “Clean the Fork” initiative, where he picked up trash in high traffic areas of town as part of a city wide initiative.
He and two friends also raised $270 selling candy last spring and donated the money to the Salvation Army to help flood victims. Seth is a member of the Norfolk Disc Golf Club and is currently ranked fourth in Nebraska in the Pro Disc Golf Association Next Generation campaign.
His hobbies include origami, solving puzzles, cooking, running and weight lifting.