Students do well at national event

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference. Instead of gathering in-person, students joined an online platform July 7-9, 2020, blending virtual reality and gaming technology to transform FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference into a dynamic, “on-demand” virtual experience.
This year’s Virtual conference included keynote speakers, breakout sessions, leadership trainings, an EXPO, Competitive Events, networking opportunities, adviser professional development, and more.
This year’s conference theme encouraged members to write “Your Story,” as well as reflect back over the past 75 years on how each member’s story has helped to create the organization’s collective story.
As the year progressed and the impact of COVID-19 drastically altered the planned pages of the stories originally envisioned, FCCLA was excited to provide students with the Ultimate Leadership Experience they anxiously anticipate and prepare for all year.
In addition to the many learning and networking experiences at the conference, more than 30 Family and Consumer Sciences-related competitive events were offered. Of the nearly 3,000 competitors, Nebraska had 213 participants who came home with 105 Gold medals, 84 Silver Medals, and 18 Bronze medals:
First place
Leonardo Luna-Duran, Neligh-Oakdale — FCCLA Chapter Website, Level 1, Gold; Brooke Ehlers and Mary Walnofer, Chambers — Food Innovations, Level 3, Gold; Hailey Bixler, Neligh-Oakdale — Job Interview, Level 3, Gold; Ally Sedlacek, O’Neill — National Programs in Action, Level 2, Gold; Alexis Butterfield, Chambers — Nutrition and Wellness, Level 3, Gold; Hannah Scott and Brianna Klabenes, Chambers — Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Level 1, Gold.
Second place
Ashley Pischel, O’Neill — Digital Stories for Change, Level 2, Gold; Claire Woeppel, Chambers — Focus on Children, Level 1, Gold; Hannah Olson, Lily Vogel and Teagan Butterfield, West Holt — Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Gold.
Third place
Raina Le and Lily-Ann Smidt, Neligh-Oakdale — Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1 Silver; Annie Corkle, O’Neill — Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Gold.
Fourth place
Hannah Ryun, Scribner-Snyder — Chapter in Review Display, Level 1, Silver; Maria Gonzalez, Sarhai Luna and Katie Vanderveen, Wakefield — Chapter Service Project Display, Level 3, Gold; Trevor Brooks and Kiryn Kiryn Kayl, Boyd County — Promote and Publicize FCCLA, Level 3, Gold; Haddi Heckert and Wyatt Olson, Neligh-Oakdale — Sustainability Challenge, Level 1, Silver.
Fifth place
Kirsten Koenig, Chambers — Chapter in Review Portfolio, Level 1, Silver; Jillian Dames and Elisa Dames, Scribner-Snyder — Digital Stories for Change, Level 3, Silver; Harleigh Claussen, O’Neill — Event Management, Level 2, Gold; Emma Potter, Erin Reynoldson, Cheyenne Ruhnke, Samantha Weeder, Brittany Preister, Destiny Umbarger, Emilie Kelley and Kali Niemann, Boone Central — Parliamentary Procedure, Level 3, Gold.
Sixth place
Jayna Moses and Shealynn Rasmussen, Burwell — Interpersonal Communications, Level 2, Gold; Avery Bargman, Olivia Lauck and Brooke Pinkelman, Bloomfield — Repurpose and Redesign, Level 1, Gold.
Seventh place
Grace Anderson, Chambers — Career Investigation, Level 1, Silver; Kaitlyn Byerly, Bloomfield — Entrepreneurship, Level 1, Silver; Blake Byerly, Bloomfield — Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation, Level 2, Silver; Bailie Graybill and Jessica Hoffman, Clarkson-Leigh, Professional Presentation, Level 2, Gold; Tiffany Mayfield, Burwell — Professional Presentation, Level 3, Gold.
Eighth place
Harley Cahoy and Emma Smith, O’Neill — Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 2, Gold; Heather Atkinson and Joseph Hlatt, Boyd County — Chapter Service Project Portfolio, Level 3, Gold; Shilo Shabram, Neligh-Oakdale — Focus on Children, Level 2, Gold; Peter Jesse, Chambers — Teach and Train, Level 2, Silver.
Ninth place
Grace Anderson, Chambers — Career Education, Level 1, Silver; Wyatt Ehlers, Chambers — Career Investigation, Level 2, Gold; Addison Karo, West Holt, Repurpose and Resdesign, Level 1, Gold.
Tenth place
Jenny Goesch, Boyd County — Entrepreneurship, Level 3, Silver; Piper Dather, Crofton — Fashion Construction, Level 2, Gold; Carly Bayer, Blair Fiala and Brooklyn Macholan, Howells-Dodge — Sports Nutrition, Level 3, Silver.