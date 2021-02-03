Student earns full RHOP scholarship

Wayne State College student Amelia Sayer was recently promoted from an alternate to a full scholarship in the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP).
The Cambridge native is the daughter of Gregg and Andrea Sayer and participates in Circle K, physical therapy and occupational therapy club, CRU Campus Crusade for Christ, Red Cross and Teammates.
“The need for rural health professionals continues to grow,’’ said David Peitz, a professor in the physical sciences and mathematics department, in a media release. “These students have proven themselves to be gifted and dedicated to their profession. They have displayed the potential to develop into strong community leaders.’’
RHOP is a cooperative effort between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and encourages students from rural areas of Nebraska to return to rural settings after graduation to pursue their career.
Selected individuals obtain guaranteed admission to UNMC colleges upon a completing their studies at Wayne State, in addition to a full tuition waiver.
Students from communities of populations less than 10,000 are granted special consideration for admission to the RHOP program. Areas of study under the program include medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, dental hygiene and medical technology.
A shortage of rural health practitioners in Nebraska prompted higher education institutions to implement the RHOP program in 1989. Selection of candidates is based on an applicant’s residency in a rural Nebraska community, academic potential and commitment to practice in rural Nebraska.
Want to learn more?
Information about the RHOP program may be found at: www.wsc.edu/schools/nss/rhop/ or by calling 402-375-7329 or 800-228-9972 or emailing preprof@wsc.edu.