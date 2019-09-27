Student accepted in RHOP program

WAYNE — Caden Ranslem of Newman Grove is among students accepted into the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College.
“The need for rural health professionals continues to grow,’’ said Dr. David Peitz of Wayne State College.” These students have proven themselves to be gifted and dedicated to their profession. They have displayed the potential to develop into strong community leaders.’’
RHOP is a cooperative effort between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and encourages students from rural areas of Nebraska to return to rural settings after graduation to pursue their career. Individuals selected obtain guaranteed admission to UNMC Colleges upon successful completion of studies at WSC and receive a full-tuition waiver at WSC.