Student accepted in RHOP program

WAYNE — Caden Ranslem of Newman Grove is among students accepted into the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College.

“The need for rural health professionals continues to grow,’’ said Dr. David Peitz of Wayne State College.” These students have proven themselves to be gifted and dedicated to their profession. They have displayed the potential to develop into strong community leaders.’’

RHOP is a cooperative effort between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) and encourages students from rural areas of Nebraska to return to rural settings after graduation to pursue their career. Individuals selected obtain guaranteed admission to UNMC Colleges upon successful completion of studies at WSC and receive a full-tuition waiver at WSC.

FAFSA opens Oct. 1

LINCOLN —EducationQuest Foundation wants to remind students and parents that the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) will open Oct. 1 for students planning to attend college during the 2020-21 academic year.

Norfolk Catholic homecoming candidates

Norfolk Catholic High School homecoming activities will culminate Friday and Saturday. The football game will be Friday at 7 p.m. against Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at Memorial Field. Coronation of the 2019 king and queen will be Saturday night, followed by the homecoming dance.