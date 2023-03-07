KEARNEY — Temo Molina of Stanton will serve as the next student body president at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
He will take office next month, succeeding current president Emily Saadi.
As student body president, Molina will represent UNK as a student regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and serve as the official student body representative to the administration and public. The president also has the power to approve or veto legislation passed by the student senate.
A sophomore majoring in political science and business administration with an accounting emphasis, Molina is involved in the UNK Honors Program, Sigma Lambda Beta fraternity, Undergraduate Research Fellows, Pre-Law Society, Hispanic Student Association and Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion. He serves as a senator representing the College of Arts and Sciences, vice president of Model United Nations and Locke and Key Society and president-elect of the Honors Student Advisory Board.