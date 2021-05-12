Rep. Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Third District Youth Advisory Council and encourages high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to submit their applications by July 15.
The Third District Youth Advisory Council is a forum for students to share opinions, thoughts and concerns with Rep. Smith about local and federal issues throughout the school year. This group provides students the opportunity to discuss the concerns of young Nebraskans and give their input on issues facing our country.
“I always enjoy meeting with the Youth Advisory Council because it is an opportunity to connect with young Nebraskans directly,” said Rep. Smith. “Today’s students are the leaders of tomorrow’s Nebraska, and emphasizing the importance of community awareness and civic engagement is vital.”
Members must be able to serve from August 2021 through May 2022.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, and to download the application, visit AdrianSmith.House.Gov/Services/Youth-Advisory-Council. To learn more about the Youth Advisory Council, interested students and educators may contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.