SkillsUSA students earn medals

WAYNE — Wayne State College students earned 13 medals when the chapter competed at the 2022 SkillsUSA Nebraska State Leadership and Skills Conference competition in April at the state fairgrounds in Grand Island. Five WSC students qualified for the national SkillsUSA competition in June in Atlanta.
SkillsUSA is committed to all technical trade skills, to assist local members in their growth and development and to create enthusiasm and a sincere interest in and esteem for trade, industrial, technical and health occupations. The SkillsUSA programs include local, regional, state and national competitions. During the annual national-level SkillsUSA Championships, students compete in hands-on skill and leadership contests.
The Wayne State winners (name, hometown and competition award) were:
— Chris Todd of Holstein, Iowa: First place in cabinetmaking (national qualifier).
— Morgan Bird of Bennington: First place in job interview (national qualifier).
— Krystin Aschoff of Hastings: First place in related technical math (national qualifier).
— Alexzi Nottlemann of Bancroft: First place in first aid/CPR (national qualifier).
— Sarahi Lopez of South Sioux City and Zach Covington of Papillion: First place in additive manufacturing (national qualifier).
— Krystin Aschoff of Hastings: First place in architectural blueprint reading.
— Rhegan Jensen of Boelus, Emma Wilkinson of Battle Creek and Emily Montenegro of West Point: Second place in crime scene investigation.
— Nathan Blizzard of Omaha and Blake Bodlak of Ponca: Second place in digital cinema production.
— Ryan Zoucha of Malcolm: Third place in architectural drafting
“We are especially proud of the performance from Wayne State freshmen Zach Covington and Sarahi Lopez. It is a testament to their high school preparation and what they have already learned here at Wayne State College,” said Greg Vander Weil, assistant professor of skilled and technical sciences education and adviser of the WSC SkillsUSA chapter. “This win was big for them and our programs. Both students are skilled and technical sciences education majors, and their future students will be learning from outstanding teachers who not only compete well, but will transfer their knowledge and skills to their students.”