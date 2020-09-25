Selected students’ poems to be set to music

OMAHA— Students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit works of poetry on themes of emotion, connection, uncovering history, and becoming un-stuck. Selected poems will be set to music and premiered during a public concert in May 2021.
From the pool of submissions, composers Matt Browne and Frances Pollock, alumni of The American Opera Project’s Composers and the Voice training program, will select poems to set to music. The selected poets will have the opportunity to participate with the composer in a workshop to further develop the piece. The completed works will be performed in concert by Opera Omaha’s Holland Community Opera Fellows as vocalists and local musicians.
Opera Omaha’s Poetry & Music Project is produced in partnership with Nebraska Writers Collective and The American Opera Project. Information is available on operaomaha.org/poetry.
Opera Omaha and Nebraska Writers Collective are facilitating writing workshops focused on poetry writing for music. All workshops will be virtual and created to meet teacher and classroom needs. Workshops are free and will be scheduled on a first come basis. Teachers interested in participating must submit an interest form to be contacted about scheduling a writing workshop for students, which can be accessed at operaomaha.org/poetry.
Email Poem(s) and completed signed submission form to poetry@operaomaha.org by Nov. 30. For information, contact Lauren Medici, at Lmedici@operaomaha.org.