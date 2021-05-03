FLAGship Program
Lincoln — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program). After reviewing the applications and much deliberation, the NeCGA Grower Services Committee chose five applicants to each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The area awardee is listed below, along with their intended secondary school and degree program:
Cassandra Pieper, Howells (Wayne State College, pre-medicine)
To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of an NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska. Three of the five scholarships are set aside for students who are pursuing a degree in an agriculture related field. Two scholarships are open to students pursuing a degree outside of agriculture.
For more information about the Nebraska Corn Growers Association and the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program, visit necga.org or call 402-438-6459.
Change Maker scholarship recipients
Lincoln — The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has selected eight incoming CASNR students to receive Change Maker scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year.
In its second year, the CASNR Change Maker Scholarship Competition invites prospective students to submit a quick-pitch video outlining a plan to address important worldwide issues related to food, energy, water and other societal issues. Winners receive mentoring and other support to help make their big idea a reality during their time in CASNR.
A committee of faculty, staff and students have selected the following area individuals to receive 2021-22 scholarships:
Emily Eilers, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Wayne
Mackenzie Sudbeck, pre-veterinary medicine; Wynot
The winning students were selected from applicants across Nebraska and the United States. In addition, the winning students will compete for the People’s Choice Change Maker Award with the winner receiving a $1,000 textbook scholarship. Change Maker videos will be posted on the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/unlcasnr).
For more information about the CASNR Change Maker scholarship competition or the opportunities offered in the college, contact Sue Ellen Pegg at 402-472-0615 or spegg2@unl.edu.
Central College student honored
PELLA, Iowa — Skylar Hopkins of Norfolk was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on April 22.
The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Hopkins received the Journey Scholarship.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service.