Halle Berner and Garrett Boelter were crowned Lutheran High Northeast homecoming royalty last weekend. 

Teams Kohlrabi, Tomatillo participate in competition

LINCOLN ­— ­The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s The Biggest Grower Competition brought Nebraska high school students together virtually with a new, experiential learning gardening opportunity amid a summer of COVID-19 shutdowns.

Queen, king crowned

Selected students’ poems to be set to music

OMAHA— Students in grades K-12 from Nebraska and Iowa are invited to submit works of poetry on themes of emotion, connection, uncovering history, and becoming un-stuck. Selected poems will be set to music and premiered during a public concert in May 2021.

Norfolk Catholic candidates announced

NORFOLK CATHOLIC High School will crown its homecoming royalty this weekend. Candidates are (back row, from left) Jackson Clausen, Alex Prim, Jacob Cerny; (middle row, from left) Emily Faltys, Wyatt Ash, Preston Eisenmenger, Mary Fennessy; and (front row, from left) Carly Marshall, Kalee Gil…

Pep rally, dance canceled

The Norfolk High School pep rally and homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 19, have been canceled because of COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Students do well at national event

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) held the organization’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference. Instead of gathering in-person, students joined an online platform July 7-9, 2020, blending virtual reality and gaming technology to transform FCCLA’s National L…