Two seniors have been nominated as November’s Elks Teens of the Month.
Alberto Cartela attends Norfolk Catholic High School, in addition to Northeast Community College and Wayne State College as of January.
Cartela is involved in fine arts at Norfolk Catholic. He participates in a wide variety of extracurricular activities, including one-act, musical, speech, band, jazz band, choir and show choir. He also started his own business over the pandemic, hand-painting planters and selling them at farmers markets.
“Alberto has many passions and is a great leader in our school and community,” said Pam Wieser, Norfolk Catholic’s guidance counselor.
Cartela serves as the vice president of the National Honor Society at Norfolk Catholic, where he helped organize both a blood drive and Project Homeless Connect. He is an honor roll student and intends to attend college after his graduation.
Kayla Petty attends Norfolk High School.
She is a percussionist in the marching, concert and pep bands, plays the cello in the orchestra, and has played basketball, volleyball and soccer at various points during high school.
“I have always been extremely impressed with Kayla’s determination, focus, motivation and maturity. Her work ethic has always been exemplary, and her desire to succeed is second-to-none,” said Kelly Krueger, Norfolk High’s marketing and business educator.
Petty is also extensively involved with community service. She serves in the National Honor Society at Norfolk High School and volunteers at her church. She is an honor roll student at both Norfolk High School and Northeast Community College.