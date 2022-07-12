Peru State College
Peru State College has announced its president's and dean's lists for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico and five foreign countries were on the lists.
To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester and have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester and have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who made the dean’s and president’s lists at Peru State College are listed below.
Columbus — Sarah Bakenhus, president’s list, fall 2021; Jeffrey Bloebaum, president’s list, spring 2022; Ethan Paben, president’s list, fall 2021; Blake Petersen, president’s list, fall 2021; Cassandra Seckel, president’s list, spring 2022, fall 2021; Cole Westerbuhr, dean’s list, spring 2022; Madison Wittwer, dean’s list fall 2021, spring 2022.
Creighton — Michelle Carstens, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Dodge — Neleigh Jensen, dean's list, fall 2021.
Elgin — Haley Vanleuven, dean's list, fall 2021.
Homer — Caleigh Rohde, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Johnstown — Jordyn Church, dean's list, fall 2021.
Laurel — Madysyn Holloway, president’s list, fall 2021, dean’s list, spring 2022; Jadyn Kinkaid, dean's list, fall 2021.
Madison — Sheri Brunner, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Norfolk — Paul Jessen, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022; Julie Nemec, dean's list, fall 2021; Zachary Painter, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Oakland — Garrison Dodge, dean's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
O’Neill — Marcia Fast, dean's list, fall 2021, spring 2022; Rebecca Hupp, president’s list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Schuyler — Karen Acosta, dean's list, fall 2021, president’s list, spring 2022; Carly Johnson, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Scribner — Ashley Peters, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Tekamah — Brooklyn Brenneis, president’s list, fall 2021; Matthew Hawkins, dean's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Valentine — Crystal Homan, president’s list, fall 2021.
West Point — Cedric Biteghe Bi Ndong, president’s list, fall 2021, dean’s list spring 2022; Gabrielle Krienert, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Winnebago — Caleb Keahna, fall 2021, spring 2022.
University of South Dakota
The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of South Dakota. They are:
Ainsworth — Sophie Wilson; Allen — Rachel Borg, Summer Jackson; Bancroft — Rylee Lehmkuhl; Battle Creek — Natalie Miller, McKinley Seifert, BriAnna Zohner; Bloomfield — Braden Eisenhauer, Evan Haverkamp, Grace Kuchar, Ella McFarland; Chambers — Alexis Butterfield; Crofton — Madisen Kube; Fordyce — Wyatt Wiebelhaus; Genoa — Joshua Styskal; Hartington — Keanna Korth, Sara Reifenrath, Anna Reifenrath; Humphrey — Logan Wemhoff; Laurel — Madisyn Hall, Bethany Kardelll; Madison — Rachel Jackson; Meadow Grove — Renee Brummels; Neligh —Alexis Jensen; Norfolk — Erin Barnhill, Chloe Bitney, Aden Dominissem, Skylar Garcia, Dillion Grubb, Samuel Jagels, Dylan Kautz, Janie Keller, Cara Leader, Alexzandrea Matteo, Gabriella Moore, Hanna Neesen, Tanner Newman, Jenna Pochop, Venessa Vietor; Oakland — Jaron Meyer; Osmond — Allison Aschoff, Jozie Kumm, Haven Schultze, Connor von Rentzell; Pender — Kaylin Sandall; Pilger — Rebecca Thompson; Randolph —Emma Bermel, Tyson Junck, Baylie Shearer; Stanton — Autum Glaser, Mylie Otto, Madison Wragge; Valentine — Delaney Robinson; Wakefield — Katie VanderVeen; Wausa — Allison Barney, Elizabeth Johnson, Drew Munter, Isabelle Vanness; West Point —Madelyn Bracht, Meghan Brunsing, Abby Kaup; Wynot — Emersyn Sudbeck
Academic honors
Albion — Jessie Sullivan
Iowa State University
Approximately 9,500 Iowa State University students were recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2022 dean's list. Students named to the dean's list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who were named to the Iowa State dean’s list were:
Norfolk — Devon Tyler Lockman; North Bend — Bailee Marie Porter; Pierce — Rachelle Kristine Fisher; Pilger — Katelyn Moje; Tekamah — Johnny C. Braniff; Valentine — Alyssa Taylor Blackbear; Wayne — James Reed Tompkins; Jenna Elizabeth Trenhaile; West Point — Michael Lynn Bracht, Seth J. Pierce.
University of Iowa
More than 5,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester. Dean's list status was earned by 714 first year undergraduates during the 2022 spring semester at Iowa, 1,268 second-year students, 1,559 third-year students and 2,045 fourth-year students.
Among those honored were Cole Hobza, a music education major from Norfolk, and Maxwell Ward, an English major from Oakland.
Mount Marty University
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been named to the dean’s list at Mount Marty University in Yankton. They are:
Atkinson — Leighton Mlady, Carlie Wetzel; Bloomfield — Brynn Bargman, Mariah Dather, Bree Eisenhauer, Brooklyn Eisenhauer; Creston — Natalie Reeves; Fordyce — Gabrielle Goodrich, Seth Wiebelhaus; Hartington — Matthew Becker, Kimberly Borchert; Long Pine — Mila Pozehl; Madison — Kalee Gilsdorf; Neligh — Brynn Dilly; Norfolk — Carson Means, Christian Mickelson, Daniel Roche, Alexandra Ruth. Gabrielle Ruth, Chloe Spence; O’Neill — Abigail Page; Page — Betsy Crumly; Pierce — Mellani Wragge; Valentine — Rita Woodraska; Verdigre — Rachel Pavelka; Winside — Andrea Bargstadt; Wynot — Jacob Wieseler.
Morningside University
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, has announced that 454 students have been named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The dean's list recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67 GPA or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a C-. Students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average are denoted with an asterisk (*).
The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska were named to the dean’s list:
Albion — Lauren E. Hedlund*; Hartington — Abbe R. Morten*, Gavin W. Potts*; Homer — Cheyenne J. Donnelly, Hannah L. Harris*; Hubbard — Erin M. Georgesen*; Wakefield — Blake E. Brown; Walthill— Nevaeh Moniz Morris.
Morningside also has named 142 students as Dimmitt Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year.
Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.
Those honored from Northeast Nebraska were Cheyenne J. Donnelly of Homer and Erin M. Georgesen of Hubbard.
Morningside also has named 239 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2021-22 academic year.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
Among those honored were Lauren E. Hedlund of Albion, Abbe R. Morten of Hartington and Hannah L. Harris of Homer.