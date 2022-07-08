Peru State College
Peru State College has announced its president's and dean's lists for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters. Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico and five foreign countries were on the lists.
To make the president’s list, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester and have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
To make the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester and have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree.
Students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska who made the dean’s and president’s lists at Peru State College are listed below.
Columbus — Sarah Bakenhus, president’s list, fall 2021; Jeffrey Bloebaum, president’s list, spring 2022; Ethan Paben, president’s list, fall 2021; Blake Petersen, president’s list, fall 2021; Cassandra Seckel, president’s list, spring 2022, fall 2021; Cole Westerbuhr, dean’s list, spring 2022; Madison Wittwer, dean’s list fall 2021, spring 2022.
Creighton — Michelle Carstens, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Dodge — Neleigh Jensen, dean's list, fall 2021.
Elgin — Haley Vanleuven, dean's list, fall 2021.
Homer — Caleigh Rohde, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Johnstown — Jordyn Church, dean's list, fall 2021.
Laurel — Madysyn Holloway, president’s list, fall 2021, dean’s list, spring 2022; Jadyn Kinkaid, dean's list, fall 2021.
Madison — Sheri Brunner, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Norfolk — Paul Jessen, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022; Julie Nemec, dean's list, fall 2021; Zachary Painter, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Oakland — Garrison Dodge, dean's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
O’Neill — Marcia Fast, dean's list, fall 2021, spring 2022; Rebecca Hupp, president’s list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Schuyler — Karen Acosta, dean's list, fall 2021, president’s list, spring 2022; Carly Johnson, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Scribner — Ashley Peters, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Tekamah — Brooklyn Brenneis, president’s list, fall 2021; Matthew Hawkins, dean's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Valentine — Crystal Homan, president’s list, fall 2021.
West Point — Cedric Biteghe Bi Ndong, president’s list, fall 2021, dean’s list spring 2022; Gabrielle Krienert, president's list, fall 2021, spring 2022.
Winnebago — Caleb Keahna, fall 2021, spring 2022.
University of South Dakota
The following students from Northeast and North Central Nebraska have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of South Dakota. They are:
Ainsworth — Sophie Wilson; Allen — Rachel Borg, Summer Jackson; Bancroft — Rylee Lehmkuhl; Battle Creek — Natalie Miller, McKinley Seifert, BriAnna Zohner; Bloomfield — Braden Eisenhauer, Evan Haverkamp, Grace Kuchar, Ella McFarland; Chambers — Alexis Butterfield; Crofton — Madisen Kube; Fordyce — Wyatt Wiebelhaus; Genoa — Joshua Styskal; Hartington — Keanna Korth, Sara Reifenrath, Anna Reifenrath; Humphrey — Logan Wemhoff; Laurel — Madisyn Hall, Bethany Kardelll; Madison — Rachel Jackson; Meadow Grove — Renee Brummels; Neligh —Alexis Jensen; Norfolk — Erin Barnhill, Chloe Bitney, Aden Dominissem, Skylar Garcia, Dillion Grubb, Samuel Jagels, Dylan Kautz, Janie Keller, Cara Leader, Alexzandrea Matteo, Gabriella Moore, Hanna Neesen, Tanner Newman, Jenna Pochop, Venessa Vietor; Oakland — Jaron Meyer; Osmond — Allison Aschoff, Jozie Kumm, Haven Schultze, Connor von Rentzell; Pender — Kaylin Sandall; Pilger — Rebecca Thompson; Randolph —Emma Bermel, Tyson Junck, Baylie Shearer; Stanton — Autum Glaser, Mylie Otto, Madison Wragge; Valentine — Delaney Robinson; Wakefield — Katie VanderVeen; Wausa — Allison Barney, Elizabeth Johnson, Drew Munter, Isabelle Vanness; West Point —Madelyn Bracht, Meghan Brunsing, Abby Kaup; Wynot — Emersyn Sudbeck
Academic honors
Albion — Jessie Sullivan
South Dakota State University
South Dakota State has announced the names of undergraduates who have been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
Honorees from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
Ainsworth — Heather Lyons-Painter; Albion — Anna Hamling; Coleridge — Hannah Kleinschmit; Creighton — Clarissa Becker; Crofton — Kalli Mueller, Danielle Steffen, Hannah Van Heek; Fordyce — Brady Steffen; Hartington — Isaac Creamer, Garrett Lange; Bailey Wuebben; Norfolk — Melissa Balvin, Caleb Harthoorn; Oakland —Wyatt Seagren; Ponca — Eric Brannon, Morgan Swick; St. Helena — Shaelee Planer, Justin Potts, Tyler Potts, Nathaniel Wieseler; Stuart — Jocelyn Hamilton; Wakefield — Cody Thomas; Wayne — Allison Claussen, Victoria Kniesche; West Point — Jack Baumert; Wynot — Cortney Arkfeld.