Several area high school students enrolled in the Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T) program have qualified for an international education conference where they will compete in events related to health careers.
The students qualified through the Nebraska HOSA — Future Health Professionals virtual state conference and competition earlier this spring.
Nebraska HOSA is an affiliate of the international HOSA, an organization geared toward high school and college health science education students or those who are interested or planning to pursue or are pursuing a career in the health professions.
“Pathways 2 Tomorrow added a chapter several years ago and has enjoyed attending health-related activities sponsored by HOSA over the years,” said Carla Streff, P2T executive director and director of the West Point’s Northeast Community College extended campus. “Each year, students compete against others in health career-related events in the HOSA state conference. If a student places in the top three positions at the state event, they qualify for the international competition and conference in Orlando, Florida.”
P2T students had 24 students compete at the state conference. Eleven P2T students were among Nebraska’s 42 qualifiers for the international conference to be in June. They are Gerardo Osorio, Mayam Medina, Anna Mayes and Nancy Lemus, West Point-Beemer; Carrington Peters, Brooklyn Nolting, Audra Nolting and Micah Henschen, Bancroft-Rosalie; Makenna Buss, Oakland-Craig; and Kennady Schmidt, Howells-Dodge.
Other P2T students competing at the Nebraska HOSA competition were:
Alyssa Buchholz, Alexzi Nottlemann, Cordarrell Spears and Talina Spears, Bancroft-Rosalie; Riley Heller, West Point-Beemer; Erica Engelmeyer, Joshua Jansen, Kassidy Kaup, Aubrey Kreikemeier, Paige Rolf and Tobias Steffensmeier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; and Lexie Brester, Cara Dvorak, Lilly Praest, Howells-Dodge.
Now in its fifth year, the P2T consortium has offered career and technical education (CTE) classes. This is the second year that classes have been at Northeast’s extended campus in West Point.
High school students have the option to enroll within five career pathways: building construction, computer sciences, education, health sciences and welding. Students also may enroll in classes to earn their commercial driving license. All the programs offered through P2T are aligned to ensure transferability to all Nebraska public post-secondary institutions.
P2T, facilitated through Educational Service Unit No. 2, includes seven member schools: Bancroft-Rosalie, Emerson-Hubbard, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point), Howells-Dodge, Lyons Decatur Northeast, Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer.