Diandra Polt, a senior at Osmond High School, won first place in the news writing category of the Nebraska Press Women (NPW) High School Communications Contest.
Her winning entry was a story on enrollment in area schools that was published in the Daily News in December. She compiled enrollment information from more than 20 area school systems and examined the reasons why the numbers were up or down.
Students from nine Nebraska high schools received awards in categories including writing, visual, broadcast or video, and yearbook. Twenty-two first-place award winning entries have advanced to the National Federation of Press Women competition, with national awards to be announced soon.
For the fifth time in six years, Westside High School won the Sweepstakes Award, which is awarded to the school that earns the most points based on combined contest results.