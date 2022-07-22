MADISON — Results from Madison County Fair for open class exhibitors have been released.
The event was held inside the Octagon building on the Madison County Fairgrounds. Prize winners have received their rewards. Ribbons of blue, red and white were awarded by the judges of each department.
The various winners included:
Department C/D: Field & garden — Nancy Wragge, grand champion, Darwin Blank, reserve champion; Department F/G: Floriculture — Mercedes Barg, grand champion, Nancy Wragge, reserve champion; Department J: Food preservation — Cathy Dusel-Podliska, grand champion, Cathy Dusel-Podliska, reserve champion; Department K: Baked goods — Cathy Dusel-Podliska, grand champion, Debbie Schipper, reserve champion; Department L: Baked goods under 16 — Ashley Schutt, grand champion, Paizlynn Glenn, reserve champion; Department N: Needlework — Terry Boecker, grand champion, Karen Lorang, reserve champion; Department P: Crafts — Chloe Ebeling, grand champion, James Torres, reserve champion; Department Q: Photography — Judy Munderloh, grand champion, Serenily Strong, reserve champion.
The annual “Esther Schulz Memorial award” for most exhibits entered by an exhibitor went to Mary Thomsen with 232 items, followed by June Mock with 196 items and Diana Ainsworth with 157 items.
The annual “Elaine Schulz Memorial award” for the best quality workmanship for categories of knitted or crocheted exhibits went to Terry Boecker, followed by Karen Lorang and Noreen Reckling.
Winner of the “Country Piecemakers Quilt Guild Award” was Beth Robinette.
Winners of “Best of Show Effort” by an exhibitor within various departments are presented by the open class sponsors for 2022. They received recognition for their work on various types of exhibits, and they were:
Noreen Reckling, Terrie Dahlberg, Terry Boecher, Aria Hoehne, Peg Davis, Tucker Thomsen, Joe Krings, Mercedes Barg, Paitlyn Glenn, Karen Lorang, Aubrey Knapp, Diana Ainsworth, Ella Seerers, Tara Davis, Debbie Schipper, Teresa Haack, Becky Beckmann, Cheryl Schutt, Nancy Moore, Patty Engler, Beth Robinette, Barb Prewsker, Nancy Wragge, Cathy Dusel-Podliska, Darren Grant, Lilly Mefford, Darwin Blank, Rick Reckling, Evelyn Frisch, Ashley Schutt, Kristen Rosner, Stacy Frisch, June Mock, Donna Kielty, Marjorie Jansen, Jana Rub, Cindy Nelson, Judy Munderloh, Jamie Unkel, Cody Knapp, Kennady Smith, Linda Jones, Mary Thomsen, Chloe Ebeling.
“We appreciate all exhibitors for their fine work presented at the Madison County Fair 2022,” said Les Schulz, who helps with the open class exhibits. “We realize your efforts to build and present the excellent piece of art takes many hours to produce. You are all winners. It takes courage to show your exhibits in front of many visitors. Many fine comments were heard.”
The open class group is preparing for the 150th celebration of the Madison County Fair.
“We want you to be a part of this celebration. Our challenge to all residents is let’s make the 2023 fair the greatest year for open class exhibits,” Schulz said.