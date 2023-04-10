Nursing student named TRIO student of the month

Miriam Sanchez Ramirez has always had a desire to give back to her community. It goes back to her youth growing up in Norfolk. She is especially passionate about helping people who experience language barriers, which has led her to pursue her career path.
Now, the Northeast Community College nursing student is on a path to achieve her dream of becoming a member of the medical community. Sanchez Ramirez’s goal is to work with patients of all ages, with a particular interest in pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Her family has been a significant source of support throughout her academic journey. Sanchez Ramirez’s parents, Margarita and Andres, and younger brother, Andres Jr., regularly encourage her to pursue her goals and dreams. She is also a proud mother to her 1-year-old daughter, Nataly, who has been her biggest motivation to become a nurse.
In addition to her academic achievements, Sanchez Ramirez is an active member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society Tau Chi Chapter at Northeast and the college’s TRIO Club.
TRIO is a federally funded program that assists income-eligible individuals, first-generation college students and those with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline to post-baccalaureate programs. It also focuses on career exploration, cultural and social enrichment and self-awareness.
Sanchez Ramirez values the support she receives from the TRIO program, which has helped her stay on track and succeed in her academic pursuits. When asked about her favorite TRIO memory, she recalls a trip to Scary Acres as a fun bonding experience with other students and TRIO staff. She also highlights the ability to provide personalized advice and support as the best benefit of TRIO.
Sanchez Ramirez’s determination and hard work have earned her recognition on Northeast’s president's list, an honor reserved for students who have earned over a 3.75 grade point average. Anatomy and physiology instructor Curtis Reese and early childhood education instructor Lisa Guenther said they had been impressed with her classroom performance and described her as a passionate and hard-working student.
Her academic achievements, leadership and community involvement also have led Sanchez Ramirez to being named TRIO Student Support Services Student of the Month for February at Northeast Community College. Each month, a participating TRIO student is selected for the award based upon work in TRIO and in other activities on campus or in the community. Award winners receive a plaque from the TRIO program and have their photo placed on the “TRIO Program Student of the Month” achievement recognition board.
The board, located in the TRIO office, features the theme True Leaders. It reads, “We define true leaders as those who are first to strive and who give their all for the success of the team. True leaders are first to see the need, envision the plan and empower the team for action. By the strength of the leader's commitment, the power of the team is unleashed.”
Sanchez Ramirez been accepted into the nursing program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center — Northern Division on the Norfolk campus.
Matthew Sazama, Sanchez Ramirez’s TRIO adviser, said he is proud of her achievements.
“Miriam’s dedication and commitment to her studies and community are an inspiration to us all,” Sazama said.